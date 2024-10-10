Adam Copeland helped FEMA recover bodies after Hurricane Helene

Adam Copeland helped FEMA dig bodies out from Hurricane Helene wreckage.

During the WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan brings up the victims who have been heavily devastated by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Tony adds that Copeland (who lives in Asheville, North Carolina) has been working alongside FEMA to help dig out bodies from hurricane wreckage, which Copeland called Tony to further discuss how to send help to those who have lost everything.

“Adam never gave himself credit to helping FEMA”

Source: WrestleDream AEW media Call

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

