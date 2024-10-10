10/7/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The first two-hour Raw since 2012 this week drew 1,545,000 viewers, up slightly by 29,000 viewers compared to the prior week. Comparing the first two hours only to last week, it would be down by 15,000 viewers despite coming off the Bad Blood premium live event.

The first hour of Raw drew 1,571,000 viewers and the second hour followed with 1,520,000 viewers, with once again the highest-rated segment being the CM Punk one with over 1.7 million viewers.

In 18-49, Raw had a 0.47 rating and was 0.01 down from last week. It was #3 on cable behind the NFL and MLB games which drew 15.8 and 3.4 million viewers respectively.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

