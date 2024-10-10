10/10/24 TNA Impact Results

– Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, Masha Slamovich defeated Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, and Wendy Choo

– Josh Alexander just can’t stand being interrupted, let alone interview. However, Josh had messages for both Steve Maclin & Eric Young. Stating this wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t stick their nose where it doesn’t belong, even Josh questions why anyone is interested in what he’s doing now. He states Young and Maclin are the past and he’s the future.

"We are the future, we are The Northern Armory."

– Santino Marella made a tag team match Nic Nemeth/Joe Hendry vs. First Class

– Josh Alexander defeated Eric Young. Afterward, Young’s ankle was taken out while Maclin was attacked backstage

– Ash By Elegance is horrified by Heather Reckless fashion & makeup …so she’s deciding to glow up, make Heather “Elegant”… at the end ..to the jet.

– This isn’t about you…it’s about me.

Jordynne, I accept your challenge. At Bound for Glory, when I win the Knockouts Championship, you’re gonna feel what it’s like to be in my shadow — Masha Slamovich to Jordynne Grace.

– The difference between me & you Mike … I’m the face of the franchise, and you for all those family members..all those fans that you fight for. Should be disappointed because you’re nothing but a poor PR from the projects ~ Moose to Mike Santana

Santino Marella made it official at Bound for Glory it will be Moose vs. Mike Santana

– Jordynne Grace was looking for Masha Slamovich until she walked into a disturbing scene of Knockouts photos being crossed out except for her promo photo.

– The Hardys vs. ABC ended in no contest due to the interference by The System…so Santino decided The System will face both teams at Bound for Glory..it will be a three-way full metal mayhem match.

– Leon Slater defeated Laredo Kid & Jason Hotch in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contender against Speedball Mike Bailey for the X Division Title

Leon Slater will face Speedball Mike Bailey for X Division Championship next week on TNA Impact

– Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry defeated First Class

Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry use each others finisher to pick up the win on TNA Impact

