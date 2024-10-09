Video: Jake Roberts trades Lance Archer, Penelope Ford also returns

From tonight’s AEW Dynamite…

– Jake Roberts returns to AEW TV and he has traded away Lance Archer to the Don Callis Family.

In return Jake Roberts got… Well he won’t say yet.

– Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya, Jamie Hayter, & Nyla Rose in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the AEW Women’s Title

Penelope Ford made her return in the Match and cost Hayter the win.

