Video: Jake Roberts trades Lance Archer, Penelope Ford also returns
From tonight’s AEW Dynamite…
– Jake Roberts returns to AEW TV and he has traded away Lance Archer to the Don Callis Family.
In return Jake Roberts got… Well he won’t say yet.
Why is Jake "The Snake" Roberts out here? Who did he get in the trade?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@AEWHologram | @KomandercrMX | @JakeSnakeDDT | @RUSHTOROBLANCO | @dralistico_lfi | @Beast_Mortos pic.twitter.com/DVTiYMXReH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
– Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya, Jamie Hayter, & Nyla Rose in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the #1 Contender for the AEW Women’s Title
Penelope Ford made her return in the Match and cost Hayter the win.
What does Penelope Ford want with Jamie Hayter?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | @thePenelopeFord |@jmehytr pic.twitter.com/KEUYXhgSyQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024