Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

Oct 9, 2024 - by James Walsh

AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

* Kris Statlander def. Amira

* The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher with Roderick Strong on commentary.

* Lance Archer def. Matt Brannigan with Don Callis on commentary.

* The Acclaimed came out for a promo but were attacked from behind MxM Collection, who said they’d beat them at WrestleDream and take their spot. They teased a special surprise in their corner, saying it would ensure they kill scissoring forever.

* Bryan Keith def. Rocky Romero

