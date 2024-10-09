Mr. McMahon Netflix series #6 in global chart in second week

The Mr. McMahon documentary on Netflix dropped to #6 on the global Netflix chart in its second week, with 3,400,000 viewers and 19,500,000 hours consumed.

In the major markets, the documentary was #4 in the United States, #7 in the United Kingdom, #4 in Canada, #4 in Australia, #9 in India, and #9 in Italy.

Interestingly enough, the series did not crack the top #10 in Japan and Mexico, two countries where professional wrestling and WWE are popular.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

