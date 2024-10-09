Killswitch/Luchasaurus update

Bryan Alvarez provided an extended health update on Killswitch/Luchasaurus during today’s WOL:

“I don’t want to say it’s a career-ending issue, but it could be a career-ending issue. He’s not back in the gym and he will not be back in the gym for a while and he’s not going to be back wrestling, probably, for a while. Hopefully, he will be back wrestling in a while.

Apparently, there were complications. He ends up getting this flu and bad oxygen uptake as a result of whatever else, turned into pneumonia. And apparently he’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently there may be permanent damage.

They found calcification in a heart valve and his body is not producing iron and so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

