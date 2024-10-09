Chris Jericho comments on AEW’s new TV deal

Chris Jericho comments on AEW’s new television deal:

“I think we proved a lot of so-called experts. We made them look like idiots. We knew what was going on with this. The landscape changes constantly. Numbers go up, numbers go down. But the overall demo of what AEW brings to the table as a live sporting event is invaluable. So we knew that it was something that people would want to be involved with and be a part of. And Warner Brothers Discovery didn’t want to let us go anywhere. And you can see, I mean, $185 million a year for a company that’s only been going for five years. That’s never happened before, ever. Obviously, WWE is the standard, the gold standard. They didn’t have a deal like that five years ago. Nobody else has. So with all the growing pains, good and bad, that AEW has, we’re still such a young company. And that, to me, showed that we have a real commitment to; we’re not going anywhere. Tony Khan’s not going anywhere. I’m not going anywhere, much to some people’s chagrin. And neither is the rest of the company. And I think it’s going to be a really great next three to five years. And listen, and Tommy and Bully, no. There’s nothing worse than if AEW didn’t get a great television deal. There’s nothing better for the business, the fans, for you guys, for AEW to be thriving and healthy. And we are.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

