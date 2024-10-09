Kurt Angle says a movie is being made about him:

“I got a movie going on. Really proud of this. It’s a really great story. It’s about a kid from the streets of Pittsburgh who overcomes all these obstacles, including a broken neck, to win the Olympic gold medal. It’s only about my Olympic career, it’s not about my pro wrestling career.

The directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms. They want this movie to be like a ‘Rocky’ type feel with a little bit of ‘The Fighter’ & ‘Iron Claw’ mixed in. I’m really excited about it. I’m going to be working behind the scenes for the first time. I won’t be in front of the camera. I’m really excited for the world to see it. We want to release it in theaters. It’s going to be a lot of fun for me. It’s probably the most excited I’ve been since the Olympics. Right now, we just got the script done.

We’re shopping for investors, which shouldn’t be a problem. After that, we pick the cast. This is going to happen probably in the next three months. We have a few (casting candidates), I can’t say any names, but we have a few good names we’re thinking about.”

