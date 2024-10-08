New Jersey spending $7.125 million to bring SummerSlam to MetLife Stadium

NorthJersey.com is reporting that the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority is using $7.125 million from its pandemic relief fund to secure the SummerSlam 2025 premium live event in East Rutherford next year.

The money, part of the American Rescue Plan funding that the state of NJ received from the U.S. government, is to be used to “respond to the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency by providing aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.”

NJSEA is expecting that SummerSlam, which they are billing as a “marquee event,” will generate over $80 million in total economic impact for the region to justify the spending.

The authority spent $3.5 million from the same fund to bring UFC 288 to the Prudential Center last year.

The state of New Jersey received a total of $6.24 billion and funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

Last month WWE announced that the two-night SummerSlam would be taking place at MetLife Stadium next August.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

