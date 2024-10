Daniel Garcia announces on Dynamite that he’s staying with AEW:

“I feel like, because I am one of the best professionals in the world, that it’s only right that I stay where the best wrestle – AEW.”

Daniel Garcia puts the rumors to rest! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/NPBMdphznt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024

