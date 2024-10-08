AJ Lee receiving encouragement to return to the ring

Former WWE star AJ Lee has been retired from wrestling since 2015 but continues to be active on social media. Twitter/X user @angryhwabird commented on how AJ is aging well and here was AJ’s response…

“Thank you, im definitely embracing my well earned wrinkles and gray hair cuz aging is a privilege, but therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen will make that skin glow too, boo.”

This led to the following chain of comments…

Bayley: “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles..”

Cora Jade: “Yeah same…..”

Liv Morgan: “Me too”

AJ: “i adore you goddesses and your peer pressure”

Earlier this year, AJ’s husband CM Punk stated “I think she knows that there’s options“ in regards to a potential wrestling comeback.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

