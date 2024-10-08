10/8/24 AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Coverage

The show opens with Jon Moxley cutting a promo. Moxley says no one wants the blood of Bryan Danielson on their hands and the way things have worked out, it has to be him. Moxley says this is a wake up call for AEW and everyone will see the truth on Saturday night. Moxley says Danielson comes to life in the ring and says Danielson will embrace his dark side. Moxley says he will be ready, because he doesn’t have another choice, and then says he will run into the mouth of war on Saturday night. Moxley says he hopes Danielson will understand one day that it has to be this way.

Earlier today, Danielson had a promo of his own. Danielson says this is not going to be his last match on Dynamite, because he and PAC are going to run through Claudio Castagnoli and PAC tonight. Danielson says Moxley doesn’t know what is coming to him on Saturday, and then says he has supported Castagnoli for twenty years. Danielson says there will be no support tonight, but he will kick Castagnoli’s head in.

Excalibur, Jeff Jarrett, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Spokane, Washington.

Darby Allin comes to the ring, and he calls out Brody King. King comes to the ring, and Allin says if he wanted to answer his open challenge for WrestleDream he could have asked nicely instead of attacking him from behind. Allin says he remembers their time on seedy hotels on the independent scene, and then he remembers when King was out of a job while he was signed in AEW. Allin says he got King a job in AEW, and they were both able to get their dads to retire because of AEW. Allin says King bought his family a house because of AEW, and then says he has made it in AEW while King has not.

King says Allin is right, but he isn’t taking AEW for granted. King asks what happens if Allin climbs Mount Everest and doesn’t come back. King says Allin needs someone to save him from himself. Allin tells King to put him out of his misery right now and then slaps him across the face. King drops Allin with one shot, but Allin gets a rock out of his jacket and hits King in the face with it. Security rushes out to pull them apart, and King has been busted open.

Renee Paquette is backstage with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer, but Don Callis interrupts. Callis says he and Roberts have concluded the first management-to-management talent transfer in AEW, and they shake hands on it as Archer is now in the Don Callis Family. Renee asks how this will affect Will Ospreay, and Callis says he loves Ospreay and has plans for him. Archer and Roberts shake hands before Archer leaves with Callis. Renee asks Roberts who he got, and Roberts asks if she likes surprises. She says yes, and he says he does too.

Renee stops Daniel Garcia outside the arena and asks what’s going on with him. Garcia says as much as he would love to talk with Renee, he owes the fans an explanation later on.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Hologram vs. Komander

Hologram applies a wrist-lock, but Komander turns it into one of his own and takes Hologram down. Hologram comes back, and they exchange quick arm-drags. Hologram sweeps Komander’s leg a few times, but Komander comes back for a stalemate. They lock hands, and Komander sends Hologram off the ropes. Hologram comes back with an arm-drag to the outside, and then sends Komander into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. Hologram gets Komander back into the ring and slams him down. Hologram connects with a kick and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out at two. Hologram works over Komander’s knee, but Komander rolls through and gets free of the hold. Hologram comes back with a snap suplex for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Komander comes back with a few strikes and takes him down with a springboard hurricanrana. Komander dives onto Hologram on the outside, and then gets him back into the ring. Komander goes to the corner, but Hologram catches him and slams him back to the mat. Hologram comes off the ropes, but Komander gets his knees up. Hologram rolls to the outside, and then Komander walks the top rope but Hologram does as well and Komander slams him with a powerbomb. They exchange shots and kicks, and then Komander delivers a poison-rana. Hologram comes back with one of his own and then delivers the airplane powerbomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Hologram

-After the match, Roberts comes to the stage and looks into the ring. Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico hit the ring and beat down Hologram and Komander. Rush, Mortos, and Dralistico put their fists together in the ring as Roberts raises his fist in the air on the stage.

Footage of the confrontation between Chris Jericho and Mark Briscoe from last week’s Dynamite airs. Backstage, Lexy Nair interviews Briscoe. Briscoe says Jericho messed up and didn’t have to mention Jay last week. Briscoe says Jericho doesn’t want him in this place and WrestleDream isn’t about the ROH World Championship anymore. Briscoe tells Jericho that he is going to hurt him.

Daniel Garcia makes his way to the ring. Garcia says it’s good to be back and has missed this lately. Garcia says he never wanted to be the guy who disappears without an explanation and says it was important to him to come to the ring and let everybody know what he is going to do. Garcia says he feels like he can do whatever he wants because he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and it only feels right to stay where the best wrestle in AEW. Garcia says this new Garcia is the one that AEW can build on his back and that is going to start by getting some gold around his waist. Garcia tells all of the champions they are not safe and he is coming for what they have.

A video package for Swerve Strickland airs, showing him preparing for his return in the gym, and voiced over by the confrontations between MVP and Prince Nana in recent weeks. Strickland officially returns this Saturday at WrestleDream. MVP and Shelton Benjamin are then shown watching the monitor backstage.

Renee interviews Mercedes Mone, who is with Kamille. Mone says everyone wants to jump on the money train, just ask Kris Statlander. Mone talks about her match against Emi Sakura later tonight, and then says money changes everything.

Garcia shakes hands and hugs a bunch of guys backstage, and then Katsuyori Shibata stops him. Shibata says he will have the TNT title after Saturday, and then they shake hands and hug.

Mariah May has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Four-Way Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Nyla Rose vs. Saraya (w/Harley Cameron) vs, Willow Nightingale

Saraya ducks out of the ring, and then Rose delivers shots to Rose and Hayter. Rose slams Nightingale down, but Hayter delivers shots to her in the corner. Rose kicks Hayter in the face and puts her up top. Nightingale comes back over, but Rose takes her down. Hayter delivers shots to Rose, and then Saraya and Cameron get into the ring and clear everyone out. Saraya delivers shots to Nightingale, but Hayter comes back with shots to Cameron on the outside. Saraya and Cameron take control back, but then Rose dives off the top and takes everyone down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter and Nightingale exchange shots in the ring. Hayter delivers a back-breaker, but Saraya drops her with a thrust kick. Rose clotheslines Saraya, and then Nightingale delivers a spine-buster to Rose. Hayter delivers elbow strikes to everyone else, and then delivers back elbows to Rose and Nightingale in the corners. Hayter delivers a double suplex to Rose and Nightingale, but Saraya brings a chair in the ring. Hayter steals it and hits Saraya with it repeatedly. Hayter chases Saraya around the ring, but Cameron attacks Hayter from behind. Hayter slams Cameron into the barricade, but Penelope Ford runs to ringside and hits Hayter with another chair. Hayter chases Ford up the ramp, and then Rose slams Nightingale down in the ring. Saraya comes back into the ring, but Rose takes her down and goes up top. Cameron shoves her to the floor and Saraya drags a table into the ring.

Nightingale cuts her off, but Saraya slams her down for a two count. Saraya and Cameron prop the table in the corner, but Nightingale cuts them off. Nightingale slams Cameron down, but Saraya rolls her up for a two count. Nightingale comes back and drives Saraya through the the table with the Doctor Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Nightingale and May stare each other down at the top of the ramp. May goes for a shot, but Nightingale blocks it. May delivers a headbutt, and then hits Nightingale with the title a few times as she is down on the stage.

The Learning Tree are backstage. Big Bill says the people who need the lessons the most want them the least, and then Chris Jericho says they’re going to talk to one of them right now. They walk up to Rocky Romero in the hallway, and Romero gets ready for a fight. Jericho says it is time for learning, not fighting, and then Jericho says Romero is an international star. Jericho talks about the Conglomeration only bringing in Romero recently and talks about how Romero is the low man in the group. Jericho asks Romero if he only wants to he a lackey, and Romero says he isn’t a lackey. Bill says sometimes when you’re in the picture, you can’t see the big picture, and then Keith tells Romero he better respect Jericho, or else.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Jay White (w/Juice Robinson) vs. Cody Chhun

They lock up, and then White delivers a few shots. White chops Chhun in the corner and follows with shoulders into his midsection. Chhun comes back with a Manhattan Drop and a dropkick, and then follows with chops in the corner. Chhun drops White with a DDT and goes for the cover, but White kicks out at one. Chhun chops White in the corner, but White comes back with a clothesline. White chops Chhun in the corner a few times, and then follows with a back elbow strike. White suplexes Chhun into the turnbuckles, and then slams him down to the mat. White delivers the Bladerunner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

After the match, White cuts a promo. White says Adam Page is one of two men who knocked him off the path to the AEW World Championship, which means Page is one of two wrongs that he has to correct. White says he made that clear to Page last week, and then asks Page what he is going to do about it. White says Page is coming for him, and that is just what he wants. White challenges Page to a match, and then says when he corrects this wrong, he will move on to number two and then to the AEW World Championship. White says his path starts with Page, and it starts this Saturday at WrestleDream.

Hook is backstage and is looking for whoever attacked Taz. Kip Sabian bumped into him and Hook backs him into the wall. Sabian says he doesn’t know anything about it and Hook lets him go. Christian Cage walks up with Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne, and Cage asks him if he has been Sabian. Hook says no and asks Cage if he has something to say to him. Cage says they are both family men, and he has lost Killswitch to a serious medical issue. Cage tells Hook he sympathizes with him on the loss of his father before the Patriarchy walk away.

Renee interviews Mariah May, but Willow Nightingale takes her down with a Pounce before she can say anything. Nightingale says she beat three former AEW Women’s World Champions tonight, and she will make May a former champion on Saturday when she becomes the new champion.

Match 4 – AEW TBS Championship/NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) (w/Kamille) vs. Emi Sakura

Mone takes Sakura down immediately, and then kicks her in the midsection. Sakura comes back and throws Mone across the ring, but Mone trips her into the turnbuckles. Mone stomps Sakura in the corner and follows with chops in the corners. Sakura dodges a third chop and delivers some of her own. Sakora goes for the cover, but Mone gets away and delivers a jaw-breaker. They both run the ropes and go for shoulder tackles, and then Mone delivers a few chops before taking Sakura down with an arm-drag. Sakura comes back with a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker, and then chops Mone in the corner. Sakura charges, but Mone dodges and sends Sakura to the floor. Mone drops Sakura with a meteora from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

