Video: CM Punk addresses his future on Raw

Oct 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk on Raw:

“It hurts to smile but I had to come here and see you. I’m alive but I don’t feel like it. I’m a winner but it doesn’t feel like I won.”

“For seven years, before I came back to wrestling, you chanted my name. And then you waited another three for me to come HOME. Thank you.”

