Cora Jade comments on her NXT return

A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus. Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St Louis #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IWbDgm16ts — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 6, 2024

After turning up in a surprise return at the inaugural WWE NXT on The CW Network show this past Tuesday night in Chicago, Illinois, helping Roxanne Perez retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship by attacking Giulia, Cora Jade has announced she will be in the house when NXT on CW returns for week two in St. Louis, MO.

“A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus,” Jade wrote in a post shared via X. “Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St Louis.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

