Keith Lee update, The Rascalz successful in Japan

– Fightful reports Keith Lee is still not medically cleared.

– During today’s GLEAT event in Japan, Rascalz defeated Kaito Ishida and Tetsuya Izuchi to win the G-INFINITY Championship!

Kota Ibushi, Vikingo, and Ricochet also wrestled at the event. The event can be found on YouTube.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email