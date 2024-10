Bad Blood closes out with The Rock on the stage, raising an eyebrow at Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes stood together in the ring after they took out The Bloodline…

IF YA SMELL… The Rock is BACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/GxBK9nSokn — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

