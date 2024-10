Kevin Owens turned on Cody Rhodes and attacked him in the Parking Lot after Bad Blood.

Here's the full altercation of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes #WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/r3OOQGrg3U — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) October 6, 2024

