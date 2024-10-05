Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson to be at WWE Bad Blood

Arn Anderson has confirmed that he and Tully Blanchard will be at WWE Bad Blood, writing:

“Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta.

“Having Tully there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be an honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE.

“To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”

