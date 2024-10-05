Triple H makes an announcement
Triple H Historic announcement is ….
The WWE and World Champion will compete against each other at Crown Jewel, seemingly annually on the men’s and women’s sides.
Their individual title isn’t on the line, but the new CROWN JEWEL CHAMPIONSHIP will be awarded to the Winners.
Introducing … the WWE Crown Jewel Championship!#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/k8scMgTNPQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
#wwe #tripleh pic.twitter.com/bTizKYVnws
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 6, 2024