Triple H makes an announcement

Oct 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H Historic announcement is ….

The WWE and World Champion will compete against each other at Crown Jewel, seemingly annually on the men’s and women’s sides.

Their individual title isn’t on the line, but the new CROWN JEWEL CHAMPIONSHIP will be awarded to the Winners.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maxxine Dupri

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal