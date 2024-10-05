Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results from Toledo

AEW taped matches for the Saturday, October 5th 2024 Grand Slam edition AEW Collision on Thursday night from Toledo, OH. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Mike Thompson and PWInsider.com…

*Darby Allin pinned Johnny TV. Allin issued an open challenge for Wrestledream and invited anyone in the back to step up to face him. No one came out. Allin left but was attacked on the stage by Brody King.

*Christian Cage came out on stage and declared himself the reigning, defending next AEW Champion but wouldn’t sign for his title match in a sh**hole like Toledo. Their surprise is Nick Wayne will be competing later the night.

*The Outrunners defeated Grizzled Young Veterans.

*Willow Nightingale defeated Trish Adora. Mariah May was in the front row and after the bout, tried to slap Willow but was pulled over the railing and they brawled before May scampered to the back.

*Wheeler Yuta defeated Beef with the Cattle Mutilation.

*Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari. Josh Woods got involved, which brought out Mark Briscoe.

*Hologram won a Four Way against Komander, Nick Wayne and Action Andretti when he pinned Andretti,

*Kris Statlander defeated Zoey Lynn. Mercedes Mone and Kamille came out after the bout. Mone said she’s the face of the women’s division and the CEO, so no one is going to disrespect her. Mone sends Kamille into the ring and Kamille lays her out.

*Private Party defeated The House of Black and Top Flight.

