JR on Mercedes in AEW: “I still haven’t felt her connection yet”

Jim Ross on Mercedes Moné in AEW so far:

“I still haven’t felt her yet. I still haven’t felt her connection yet. And I know that she’s got a lot of popularity, and I know that people around the world know who she is. But I haven’t felt it.

“Sometimes I think she’s a cool babyface, sometimes I think she’s a cool heel. But she’s pretty cool nonetheless.”

(Grilling JR)

