Gunther on Vince McMahon: “I think the success can’t be denied”

GUNTHER says he only ever had “half a conversation” with Vince McMahon during the time he worked for him, and McMahon’s creative ideas weren’t to his taste:

“The creative ideas from his side, obviously, was never my kind of thing. But that’s subjective. It’s a taste thing. I think the success can’t be denied.

“But I was just under him for maybe three and a half months, and in that time, I had half a conversation with him.”

(Metro)

