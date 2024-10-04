Nikki Garcia obtains a restraining order against her estranged husband

Nikki Garcia gets a restraining order against her estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev claiming Artem allegedly brutalized her.

Nikki said in her petition “tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present.”

Artem went off on Nikki over how their 4-year-old son’s English muffin should be toasted, screaming that she made their son a “picky eater.”

Nikki said she was so overwhelmed by Artem yelling at her and she threw Matteo’s toddler-sized 7 shoes toward Artem. Which hit his leg, but were so light they couldn’t have hurt him.

Nikki said Artem grabbed Matteo and ran with him upstairs, as their son screamed, “Mommy! Mommy!”

Nikki tried to get in the room, Artem opened the door and tackled her to the ground outside Matteo’s room. She says he grabbed her arms and held her on the ground for what felt like 30 seconds.

Nikki said Artem then went back into Matteo’s room and closed the door — and she says she again tried to push open the door, and he then opened it and pushed her across the hall into the couple’s bedroom, forcing her to the floor in their bathroom. She says he had his hands on her chest near her sternum, pressing down she says she felt like she was suffocating and she says she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off.

Source: TMZ

