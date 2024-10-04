Mercedes says she wants to see Shane McMahon in AEW

– Mercedes Moné says she wants to see Shane McMahon in AEW:

“Seeing Shane’s incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business. It also makes me think is Shane coming to AEW? I’m here for it, and I’m sure our roster is too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business. I admit if he doesn’t come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it’s like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way.”

Source: Moné Mag Volume 2, Issue #17

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

