10/4/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Elite (Jack Perry, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

Shibata and Perry start the match, and Shibata takes Perry down. Shibata goes for an arm-bar, but Perry gets to the ropes. Perry ducks to the floor, but Shibata chases him around the ring. Perry gets back in and tags in Nicholas, and then he and Perry double-team Shibata for a bit. Shibata comes back with a Spear to Perry, and then follows with right hands. Nicholas stomps on Shibata, but Shibata backs him into the corner. Perry drops Shibata with an elbow strike, and then Nicholas delivers a few more shots. Shibata comes back with an elbow strike, and then tags in Quen. Quen delivers a few shots to Nicholas, and then Kassidy tags in. Private Party keep control of the Bucks, and then Kassidy goes for a cover before Perry breaks it up. Shibata kicks Perry to the floor, and then Kassidy and Quen dive onto the Bucks on the outside. Kassidy gets Nicholas back into the ring and delivers right hands in the corner as Stokely Hathaway is shown watching backstage.

Kassidy delivers more shots to Nicholas, but Matthew pulls him out of the ring. The Elite get Shibata and Private Party on the floor and deliver more shots, and then Perry slams Shibata into the barricade. Kassidy gets sent back into the ring, and Matthew tags in. The Bucks double-team Kassidy in the ring and Perry DDTs Quen from the apron to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matthew is still in control of Kassidy. Kassidy comes back with body shots, but Matthew drops him with a shot. Matthew knocks Quen to the floor and tags in Nicholas. The Bucks try to double-team Kassidy, but he drops them with a double arm-drag. Kassidy knocks Perry to the floor, and then goes to tag Shibata, but Perry pulls Shibata to the floor. The bucks double-team Kassidy in the corner, and then Nicholas connects with a running knee strike for a two count. Perry tags in, but then Nicholas tags in right after. Quen tags in and delivers shots to the Bucks in the corners. Quen takes them both down, and then causes Nicholas to elbow drop Matthew. Quen sends the Bucks to the floor with a double hurricanrana, and then flips from the top rope to take them down. Quen gets Nicholas into the ring and takes him down with a cross-body for a two count.

Quen goes up top, but Perry cuts him off. Nicholas climbs and slams Quen with an avalanche Falcon Arrow for a two count. Perry tags in, but Quen delivers an enzuigiri and tags Shibata. Shibata delivers elbow strikes, but Perry comes back with a dropkick. Shibata comes back with a kick of his own, and then delivers more elbow strikes in the corner. Quen and Kassidy come back, and they triple-team Perry with Shibata. Shibata drops Perry with a high boot and gets a two count. Shibata takes Perry down and runs the ropes, but Nicholas grabs his ankle. Kassidy dives onto Nicholas, and then Shibata takes Perry down again. Shibata delivers the PK and goes for the cover, but Matthew breaks it up. Shibata sends Matthew to the floor and Quen makes the tag, but the Bucks deliver a double superkick to Kassidy and Shibata. The Elite triple-superkick Quen, and then the Bucks deliver the double stomp/powerbomb combination for a two count.

Perry tags in, but Kassidy comes back with a Destroyer to him, Shibata dropskicks Perry in the corner, and then Private Party drop him with Gin and Juice. Kassidy goes for the cover, but the Bucks break it up. Shibata gets sent to the floor, and then Matthew tags in. Private Party comes back and go for Silly String, but Matthew counters out. Matthew drops them with a double Northern Lights suplex, and then the Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger to Kassidy. The bucks go for the TK Driver on Quen, but Quen counters out and rolls up Matthew for the pin fall.

Winners: Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party

—

Renee Paquette interviews Kris Statlander. Statlander says the Street Fight at All Out was the end of an era for her. Statlander says she has been in a group and a tag team, but now it’s time to be on her own. Statlander says she is the biggest, toughest, and strongest, but Kamille walks up and asks her if that is right. Kamille says her match is next, and then Mercedes Mone walks up and tells Statlander that she better watch it.

—

Renee interviews Harley Cameron. Cameron says Saraya is currently incapacitated and doesn’t take any other questions. Cameron says Queen Aminata is in a lot of trouble for their match later on.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Zoey Lynn

Kamille drops Lynn with a Spear, and then slams her down for the pin fall.

Winner: Kamille

—

Renee interviews Anna Jay. Jay says Will Ospreay said some nice things about her return last week, and says having one of the greatest wrestlers alive seeing her hard work pay off is a great feeling. Jay says if Ospreay is seeing it, then she knows the women’s locker room is seeing it. She says if they have a problem with it, then they can try her.

—

A vignettes airs with Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie. Purrazzo says she has earned her respect and has learned from her misstep. Valkyrie says she has more to do to turn “I” into “we,” and then says Purrazzo says those who deserve it will have respect beaten into them.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata

Cameron delivers a knee strike to Aminata’s midsection, but Aminata comes back with a waist-lock. Cameron delivers a few elbows and runs the ropes, but Aminata slams her to the mat. Cameron comes back with another waist-lock, but Aminata turns it into a wrist-lock. Cameron kicks her in the midsection and chest, and then follows with an enzuigiri. Aminata comes back with a shot against the ropes, and then takes Cameron down with a snapmare. Aminata delivers a running kick, and then delivers another in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron is in control and delivers a knee strike for a two count. Cameron charges into the corner, but Aminata puts her on the apron. Cameron connects with a pair of kicks, but Aminata trips her up on the apron. Aminata chops Cameron on the outside, and then throws her back into the ring. Aminata delivers another chop, and then follows with a snap suplex and a lariat for a two count. Aminata goes for a running kick in the corner, but Cameron dodges and drives her shoulder into Aminata’s midsection a few times. Cameron charges, but Aminata dodges and goes for an Air Raid Crash. Cameron rolls through and gets a two count, but Aminata comes back with a back-breaker. Aminata delivers the Queen’s Crown and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Queen Aminata

-After the match, Serena Deeb attacks Aminata from behind. Deeb slams Aminata’s knee over the apron, and then locks in the Serenity Lock in the ropes. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s comes to the ring with a chair for the save, but Deeb escapes and Baker checks on Aminata. Deeb backs up the ramp and she and Baker stare down.

—

Renee interviews Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. They talk about their ongoing issues with MxM Collection and say that they will shut them up real quick if they ever step in the ring with them. They say that they will give MxM the makeover they deserve.

—

Chris Jericho joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith)

Cassidy and Bill start the match. Cassidy goes for a monkey flip, but Bill grabs him around the throat and sends him into the ropes. Cassidy ducks to the floor, but Bill invites him back into the ring. Cassidy rolls back in and dodges a few clotheslines as O’Reilly tags in. O’Reilyl delivers a shot to Bill, but then ducks out of the ring. Cassidy and O’Reilly try to make Bill angry from the outside, and then O’Reilly gets back into the ring as Keith tags in. Keith goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy ducks and O’Reilly takes Keith down. Keith slaps O’Reilly in the face, and then ducks to the floor. O’Reilly chases him, ducks a clothesline from Bill, and kicks Keith in the face. Cassidy blocks Bill from clotheslining O’Reilly on the floor, and the Cassidy and O’Reilly deliver kicks to Bill and Keith on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy and O’Reilly double-team Keith. Keith fights back with a few shots, and then Bill delivers a right hand to Cassidy. Keith drops Cassidy with an exploder suplex, but O’Reilly puts him in an ankle lock. Keith gets free and tags in Bill, who splashes O’Reilly and Cassidy in the corners. Bill drops O’Reilly with a boot to the face, and then slams Cassidy with the Boss Man Slam. Keith tags back in and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Keith delivers shots to Cassidy as Bill does the same to O’Reilly. O’Reilly gets dropped with a knee strike from Keith, and then Keith delivers another to Cassidy for a two count. Keith kicks Cassidy in the head and puts him up to;. Keith delivers more shots and goes for Diamond Dust, but Cassidy counters with elbow strikes. Cassidy dodges a splash from Bill, and then O’Reilly dropkicks Bill’s knee.

Cassidy drops Bill with a DDT, and then O’Reilly delivers a running knee. Keith drops O’Reilly with a shot, but Cassidy takes him down and gets a two count. O’Reilly tags in, but Keith takes him down and delivers an uppercut to Cassidy. Keith drops O’Reilly with an enzuigiri, and then drops Cassidy with an avalanche exploder. O’Reilly comes back with a kick to Keith, and then they exchange elbow strikes. O’Reilly takes Keith down and applies an ankle lock, but Jericho runs to ringside and gets on the apron. Keith taps out, but then gets to the ropes. Rocky Romero runs down and throws Jericho into the ring steps, but Bill drops him with a big boot. O’Reilly and Cassidy dive onto Bill to drop him on the floor, and then O’Reilly and Cassidy deliver the High-Low to Keith and O’Reilly gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

