– Update on Sammy Guevara.

While there was serious concern for Sammy Guevara’s well-being after his injury during ROH tapings in Pittsburgh among his colleagues and management… after being treated and evaluated, Sammy was walking around backstage on his own.

(Source: PWTorch)

– Miro has been released from his AEW contract as of today. It is also reported that WWE will be looking to sign him as soon as he’s ready.

(Via @WrestleOps)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email