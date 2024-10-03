Sammy Guevara and Kelly Madan knocked out in separate incidents during ROH tapings

Sammy Guevara had to be stretchered out of the arena last night after an injury he suffered during the ROH tapings prior to Dynamite.

Guevara was wrestling Serpentico in a match taped for ROH’s weekly show when a mis-timed spot led to Serpentico landing square on Guevara’s face knocking him out.

The referee, following procedures, ended the match, handing the win to Serpentico, and then EMTs attended to Guevara in the ring. A stretcher was brought out and he was taken backstage, where early reports suggest that he was on the receiving end of a concussion.

Guevara was not the only person who was stretchered out during the Ring of Honor tapings as the match between Lady Frost and Kelly Madan was also halted due to Madan getting knocked out. EMTs also had to rush to the ring to help her and she was taken out on a stretcher as well.

