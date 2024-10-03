Mercedes Mone on watching the McMahon documentary, Lisa Marie Varon appearances

– Mercedes Mone praised Vince McMahon in her latest MoneMag and said, “He is the genius and reason we all have the level of fame, money, and success we all do.”

On the Netflix documentary:

“Honestly, I was a little disappointed and didn’t feel like there was too much new for me. I’ll say this, as I watched, I couldn’t believe that I got to work for Vince, what a crazy genius he is, and how he really elevated wrestling to a whole stratosphere. He created a universe fans have enjoyed for decades and still do. He made wrestling larger than life.”

