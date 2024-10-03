Martha Hart on Vince McMahon’s comments on Owen Hart’s death

– Martha Hart (via Daily Hive) slams WWE and Vince McMahon for refusing to take responsibility for Owen Hart’s tragic passing

“Netflix’s Mr. McMahon documentary series portrays the passing of my husband, Owen Hart, as a mere accident. It also allows the disgraced former owner and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, to claim that Owen’s passing “wasn’t our fault.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

No one involved in the making of this documentary attempted to contact me for comment or to obtain an accurate perspective. I continue to hold WWE and its then-management responsible. I refuse to let Vince McMahon or anyone else rewrite that history.”

