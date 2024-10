Kenny Omega gives a health update via interview with NJPW:

“If they cleared me tomorrow, I would be back in the ring. There’s a lot I don’t know right now, but I’d absolutely love to be on a stage like Wrestle Dynasty.”

Tanahashi on Omega’s shape:

“Kenny has stayed in good shape all this time, while I’ve become a fat boy. I’m sure that Kenny will be doing all he can to get into ring shape, and I’ll be working as hard as I can to get into Kenny shape.”

