Kenny Omega says he wants revenge against Young Bucks, and he wants it by teaming with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom/Dynasty:

“First priority is making my return, but if I can come back, I do want to face the Bucks. I want revenge, but more importantly, I want to do it the right way. The first time Tanahashi and I wrestled, it was for the belt, and then in 2019 it was a lot on the line for the both of us.

Now, with the two of us aligned, next time we wrestle, I’d want to do it together. I’ve been a bad guy for a lot of my time, especially in AEW. I cheated to win the AEW title. I don’t want that to be the memory of myself that stays with young fans. If Tanahashi and I meet in that ring again, I’d want to do it as his partner.”

