CM Punk on his #1 moment in his entire career, talking to Nick Khan after AEW firing

On the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, CM Punk stated that his Survivor Series return was the #1 moment in his entire career.

– Punk on his return at Survivor Series last year:

* Took a photo of a truck with Steve Austin’s picture on it, text it to him, and Austin replied with “WTF, kid.”

* The first people Punk met backstage were Bayley, Stephanie McMahon & William Regal.

– talks about his first conversation with Nick Khan after being fired from AEW:

“When I, when I exit AEW, I definitely wasn’t like, oh, I’m gonna, yeah, I probably did think, okay, I was done. Yeah, and then, you know, cause that happened in, I don’t know, August or September. And then I’m just like, kind of chilling. And then, you know, Nick Khan calls me in November and he’s like, “When are you free and clear?” And I was like, Nick. I don’t know if you heard. I was fired. Yeah, like very publicly. How do you not know that? He’s like, “I know.” He’s like, he goes, “Certainly you’re not telling me that there’s not an,” and then he just stopped himself and he went, “Okay. Yeah, we want to talk to you about coming back.” And then I was just like, I’m on my way to the gym and I’m flying, I think it was flying to Atlantic City the next day for a CFFC show where I do commentary. And I was just like, you know, sometimes shoot me times next week and we’ll get on the phone and like, we’ll talk. And wheels just started in motion, you know, and you’re on the phone with them and somebody says something about Survivors Series being in Chicago and you go, oh, we can’t get a deal done in that amount of time. But that’s the spot. So how eager are both sides to realize it? As eager as they were. No, because I think when we first started talking, it was just like, okay, you know, the typical Rumble. You come back for the Rumble. But me being the creative that I am, I was immediately just like, yeah, I get it. But that’s what you do. That’s what you do with everybody. Everybody gets that, you know? So like, and then it was a gift. Survivor Series is in Chicago. It’s just in three days. And one of those three days is Thanksgiving. You know, like in a business day, lawyers aren’t working. I’m the master at making people mad at me for stupid reasons. And a lot of people were mad at me that weekend.”

source: debut episode of No-Contest Wrestling on the Rich Eisen Podcast Network

