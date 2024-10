– During tonight’s episode of ROH it was confirmed that Atlantis Jr will defend the ROH World TV Championship against Brian Cage on #AEW WrestleDream’s ‘Zero Hour.’

– Bully Ray via X:

If you cant allow yourself to be genuinely happy for AEW and their new TV and streaming deal…

YOU are part of the problem.

End. Of. Story. @BustedOpenRadio #BOAfterDark

— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 3, 2024