Beth Phoenix issues Copeland family statement regarding Hurricane Helene

Beth Phoenix, wife of AEW’s Adam Copeland, wrote the following statement via Instagram in regards to Hurricane Helene…

“Copeland Update: The Copeland Family is safe and gathered together. Thank you to all that have reached out!! After several days of no cell phones, no power, no water, limited gas and travel, we are finally getting our feet back on the ground. We have been blessed to be unharmed and have minimal damage to our home and our loved ones’ homes after the catastrophic Hurricane Helene. Because we have had limited access to the internet or media, this is the first time I have been able to observe all of the horrifying footage of our beloved Asheville and affected areas through the lens of others. To say I am overwhelmed is an understatement. While we all grieve process and rebuild as a community, I wanted to share a story of an experience we had.”

Cash Wheeler of FTR started a GoFundMe page to help victims of Hurricane Helene. AEW President Tony Khan and other wrestling personalities have donated.

