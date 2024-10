Sammy Guevara was injured during his match on Ring of Honor that was filmed before AEW Dynamite. It seems he may have gotten knocked out after doing a cutter. The match was immediately stopped when it happened.

Prayers and best wishes to Sammy Guevara who was knocked out and stretchered before the Dynamite tapings during an ROH match. pic.twitter.com/mmIKayWhKB — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 3, 2024

