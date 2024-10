AEW Dynamite 5 Year Anniversary

full Matches: October 2, 2024

1. Hangman Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson

2. Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship

3. Serena Deeb vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

4. Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the AEW World Championship and AEW Continental Championship (Continental Championship is only at stake for the first 20 minutes)

