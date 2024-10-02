CM Punk celebrates backstage with the new NXT champion

CM Punk backstage with the new NXT Champion Trick Williams having some pizza …

EXCLUSIVE: @_trickwilliams dubs himself “Two-Time Trick” as he celebrates his historic NXT Title victory with @CMPunk and a slice of pizza.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1tfj8axnat — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

