CM Punk celebrates backstage with the new NXT champion
CM Punk backstage with the new NXT Champion Trick Williams having some pizza …
What a night in Chicago! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/m9tGPErpj1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @_trickwilliams dubs himself “Two-Time Trick” as he celebrates his historic NXT Title victory with @CMPunk and a slice of pizza.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1tfj8axnat
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024
Pizza, Punk, & a Champ! Thanks Chicago, a successful first night for @WWENXT on @TheCW #WWENXT @CMT @_trickwilliams @WWE pic.twitter.com/fSxP0ORH75
— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) October 2, 2024