AEW Dynamite and Collision to be simulcast on Max

Fightful Select and Beyond the Bell have learned that AEW Dynamite and Collision will be simulcast on Max starting in January.

There will be some integration of AEW PPV’s for MAX subscribers, though we aren’t sure if those are included with a subscription or discounted.

Early indications were that TruTv and AEW Rampage weren’t included in the upcoming announcement.

(Source: Fightful Select)

