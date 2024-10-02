10/2/24 AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show Coverage

The show opens with a pre-recorded segment with the Blackpool Combat Club. PAC says there is a war going on, and it’s time to pick a side. Claudio Castagnoli says they haven’t changed, and Wheeler Yuta knows where to find them. Jon Moxley says he prayed every night that Bryan Danielson wouldn’t win the AEW World Championship, but here they are. Danielson says there will be casualties, and that Danielson will be able to go out a warrior on his own soil and be buried in his own backyard. Moxley says he will officially relieve Danielson of duty on October 12th.

—

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

Will Ospreay is shown talking with Kyle Fletcher backstage. Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita walk up, and Callis says they have to talk about last week. Ospreay says he has a match, and then Callis tells him that’s okay because he and Fletcher have a flight to catch. Callis and Fletcher leave, while Takeshita watches Ospreay walk to the tunnel.

—

Match 1 – AEW International Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet

They lock up and Ospreay backs Ricochet into the ropes. They exchange side-headlock take downs, and then Ricochet gets a backslide for a two count. They go back and forth around the ring, with neither man gaining an advantage, and then stand at a stalemate. They exchange shots and chops, and then Ricochet gains the advantage. Ricochet sends Ospreay into the barricade, and then delivers more shots on the outside. Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike, but Ricochet drops him to the floor with a hurricanrana from the barricade. Ricochet gets Ospreay back into the ring and connects with a stalling senton. Ricochet sends Ospreay into the corner, but Ospreay kicks him in the face. Ospreay takes Ricochet down, and then follows with a leaping knee strike for a two count. Ospreay delivers a chop and goes for the Os-cutter, but Ricochet stops him and drops Ospreay with a pair of clotheslines for a two count. They exchange shots and kicks, and then Ospreay slams Ricochet with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter again, but Ricochet shoves him to the apron.

Ricochet attempts a pump kick, but Ospreay delivers a chop and sets up for Storm Breaker. Ricochet counters with an enzuigiri, and then Ospreay delivers a pump kick and a heel kick. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay is up top, but Ricochet climbs as well. They exchange shots, and then Ricochet goes for a hurricanrana but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ricochet delivers an Os-cutter and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ricochet kicks Ospreay in the head and goes for a 450, but Ospreay dodges. Ricochet delivers a backslide bomb and follows with a piledriver for a two count. Ospreay comes back with knee strike, but Ricochet kicks him in the face. Ricochet delivers a Northern Lights suplex, but Ospreay comes back with Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Ricochet blocks it. Ospreay delivers a Style’s Clash and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter and goes for the cover again, but Ricochet kicks out at two once more. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Ricochet ducks and takes Ospreay down. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ricochet stomps on Ospreay’s head and goes ofr Vertigo, but Ospreay counters with a reverse-rana.

Ricochet comes right back with a reverse-rana of his own, but then Ospreay connects with the Hidden Blade and both men’s shoulders are counted down. The referee rules the match a draw, but Ospreay and Ricochet both want the match to continue, and Tony Khan informs Justin Roberts that it will continue. They exchange elbow strikes and kicks, and then Ospreay delivers another Hidden Blade. Before he can make the cover, Takeshita attacks Ospreay in the ring and the referee calls for the bell. Takeshita delivers shots to Ospreay, and then delivers the running knee strike. Takeshita delivers a shot to Ricochet, and then slams him with the Raging Fire. Takeshita grabs the International title and holds it in the air as he stands over Ospreay and Ricochet.

Match Result: No Contest

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone says she is honored and blessed to have a small part of AEW, and then she plays a video of AEW’s best moments, which turns out to be a highlight video of her time in AEW. Mone says AEW is where the money resides and money changes everything. MVP walks up and agrees, and then hands his business card to Mone and says perhaps they should talk.

—

Highlights of a match on Dynamite between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii from November 23, 2022 airs.

—

Highlighes of a match on Dynamite between The Acclaimed and The Gunns from February 8, 2023 airs, and then Renee interviews the Gunns backstage. They say the Juice is loose tonight, but Adam Page attacks them from behind and leaves them lying backstage.

—

Big Bill is in the ring, and he introduces Chris Jericho, who will host a new edition of TV Time. Jericho comes to the ring with Bryan Keith. It is announced that Bill and Keith will take on Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy this Friday on Rampage. Jericho congratulates AEW on five years and a new TV deal, and then says there wouldn’t even be an AEW without him. Jericho says today is also the 34th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut, and then says he thought he wouldn’t be as focused on winning championships today as he is nurturing the new talent and beinging them into the Jericho vortex. Jericho says he then beat Mark Briscoe last week and wants an ROH World Championship Match at WrestleDream.

Briscoe’s music hits and he comes to the stage with the rest of the Conglomeration. Briscoe gets in the ring and tells the rest of his group to stand down, and Jericho does the same to Bill and Keith. Briscoe says he was brought up as a man to not make excuses and talks about how exactly Jericho beat him at Grand Slam. Briscoe says Jericho has been one of the best wrestlers on the planet and he would love to put that notch in his belt. Briscoe says the word of the day is consequential, because he is now going to get to put a legendary head on his wall at WrestleDream.

Jericho says he doesn’t think Briscoe can beat him, but maybe Jay could have. Jericho says Mark will never be as good as Jay was, and then Briscoe decks him with a right hand. Briscoe says if Jericho wants to go there he is going to get a Briscoe-style ass whooping and tells him to keep his brother’s name out of his mouth.

—

A pre-recorded promo from Darby Allin airs. Allin is in a junkyard, and he talks about a group of guys who took turns spitting on him long ago. Allin says it was killing him on the inside for not doing something about it, and then he got into one of the guy’s faces. Allin says the guy was holding a switchblade and it didn’t take long for the fight to be broken up. Allin says it felt good to do something about it, and his issues with Moxley remind him of those three guys on the bus. Allin says it was supposed to be him and Danielson at WrestleDream, and it feels like people are losing faith in him. Allin says he is losing faith in himself, and then he issues an open challenge for anybody in the locker room to meet him at WrestleDream.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson

They brawl on the ramp and stage during Robinson’s entrance, and then Robinson gets the leather strap and hits Page with it. Robinson jumps off the stage, but Page hits him in the midsection and then hits Robinson repeatedly with the strap. Page throws a piece of railing onto Robinson, and then slams him into the hand rail on the steps. Page sets up a table, but Robinson comes back with a back-body drop. Page climbs the steps, but Robinson follows and they exchange shots. Robinson throws a beer at Page and delivers a headbutt. Robinson hits Page with a popcorn bucket, and then they finally get into the ring and the bell rings. Excalibur informs us that Taz was attacked in the parking lot earlier and suffered a knee injury as Page comes back and beats Robinson down in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page is up top and Robinson climbs as well after delivering a shot. Robinson delivers a superplex, but Page comes back with a few shots. Robinson delivers a running knee strike, and then follows with quick right jabs. Robinson goes for the cannonball senton in the corner, but Page dodges and throws Robinson into the barricade. Page drops Robinson face-first onto the apron, but Robinson comes back with a spine-buster on the apron. Robinson takes Page down on the floor, and then gets him back into the ring. Robinson comes off the top with a cross-body, but Page rolls through and delivers a fall-away slam into the turnbuckles. Page goes for an avalanche Deadeye, but Robinson counters with a powerbomb for a two count. Robinson goes after Page again, but Page delivers a low-blow where the referee can’t see it. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page takes off his belt and wraps it around Robinson’s neck. Page hangs Robinson in the ropes, but Jay White’s music hits. White gets in the ring behind Page and takes him down with one shot. White continues to beat down Page, but Page escapes the ring as White looks after Robinson. White goes after Page in the crowd, and then drives him through the table that Page set up earlier. White and Robinson back up the ramp as Page is still down by the table.

—

Renee is in the parking lot, and she walks up to Jack Perry as he arrives to the arena. Katsuyori Shibata stops him and interrupts. Shibata challenges Perry to a TNT title match at WrestleDream, and then Perry says he will think about it before walking away. Perry comes right back and beats Shibata down before accepting.

—

Highlights of a brawl pn Dynamite between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega on October 2, 2019 airs.

—

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

