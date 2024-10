Video: Trick Williams regains the NXT championship

Trick Williams beats Ethan Page to become a 2 Time NXT Champion.

After the match CM Punk grabs Page and takes him out with a GTS.

HE DID IT!!! TRICK WILLIAMS IS THE NEW #WWENXT CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/qkdlwvEDDN — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

Pizza for everybody! @CMPunk just sent the Chicago crowd home with a late-night treat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xcUArytyvj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024

