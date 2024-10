In the main event of last night’s WWE Raw, Braun Strowman faced Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match.

Towards the end of the match, Reed gave Strowman a superplex that “broke” the ring. Seth Rollins, who was off television for several weeks due to an attack from Reed, made his return and gave Reed a curb stomp on steel steps. Reed was unable to beat the ten count and Strowman was declared the winner.

