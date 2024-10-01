The Miz and Maryse selling their LA home, Titus O’Neil on Vince McMahon

– The Miz and Maryse are selling there 10,400 square feet LA Home for $12 Million. The couple plan to move to Las Vegas, reports TMZ.

– The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th with comments from Vince that were made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal that led to his “retirement” from WWE. Titus O’Neil, who has been a global ambassador for WWE in recent years, said the following to USWeekly.com about the documentary and the allegations against Vince…

“At the end of the day, what he built cannot be erased. It’s sad that the situation came to what it came to, but I don’t have any bad words for Vince. It’s very interesting to hear different perspectives on things, but at the end of the day, I’ll forever be grateful for what Vince McMahon built, the platform that he built for so many people. He’s human, just like anyone else.”

“Do I condone some of the things that I’ve read? No, but I don’t know all the insides and outs of what’s going on and what’s not going on. All I know is that my life was changed because I had an opportunity to become a WWE superstar. So many people’s lives were changed because they had an opportunity to work for that company. Have we had our differences of opinion on certain things? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, he essentially helped me change my life. My kids are in college because of the opportunity that I have with WWE. They went to private school. All three of my children are in college on a scholarship doing well. I’ve been able to provide a great life for my family. I’ve been able to provide a great life for the people in the community.”

“I wasn’t there in the ‘90s, I wasn’t there in the ‘80s. I wasn’t there in the early 2000s. I just know I was there from 2009 to the present. I’m grateful for the people in that locker room.”

