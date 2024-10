Penta El Zero Miedo says he’s still under contract with AEW.

“Everyone defends their interests. Tony is defending his interests, we are defending ours. I’m going to tell you what my situation is at the present. I’m still under contract with AEW. That is my present. The future, I have not even started to think about what is going to happen because I prefer the here and my here and now is AEW.”

(Mas Lucha)

