Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

– Randy Orton vs Je’Von Evans

– Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Kelani Jordan vs The Fatal Influence

– Oba Femi vs Tony D for the NXT North American Title

– Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs Austin Theory & Grayson Waller for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email