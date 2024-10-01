Glenn Jacobs helping flood victims, former WWE superstar added to TNA roster, more

– Léi Yǐng Lee (Xia Li) has been added to the TNA roster page.

– Helping those in need…

My good friend @GlennJacobsTN is partnering with Mission of Hope to support those that have been affected by the recent natural disasters in the U.S.

Here’s how you can donate and help impacted families get the resources they need: https://t.co/wcBD8iJDaI https://t.co/ruQY350B8d

— Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2024