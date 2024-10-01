A look at the new NXT logo

Oct 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

First look at the brand new logo for WWE NXT on CW, per Wrestlevotes

  1. Xuxa says:
    October 1, 2024 at 8:14 pm

    I like it. It may not be the black and gold, but it signifies a new direction for NXT.

