Rumor killer: Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn not working on a response to the Netflix docuseries

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th 2024 with comments from Vince that were made prior to his 2022 “hush money” scandal that led to his “retirement” from WWE.

Over the weekend, a rumor spread around social media when Twitter/X account @FadeAwayMedia made the following claim: “Vince Mcmahon is actively working with Former WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn to release a response piece to his Netflix Documentary.” The post ended up with over a million views.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was quick to shoot down this claim…

“For those asking about rumors that Kevin Dunn is producing a Vince McMahon piece that would ‘respond’ to the Netflix Vince McMahon docuseries, PWInsider.com can confirm that is absolutely incorrect. In speaking to sources close to Dunn, we are told he is not working on any McMahon-centric projects at all currently.”

