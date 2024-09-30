Killswitch hospitalized

Sep 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful reports Former AEW Trios, Tag Team and TNT champion Luchasaurus, aka Killswitch has been hospitalized.

Luchasaurus is recovering after his fiance found him collapsed on Friday, September 27. He was rushed to the hospital where they found his blood oxygen below 80 percent and determined he had pneumonia in both longs. It was discovered that he was days away from permanent lung damage.

Killswitch has been on oxygen in the days that have followed, and was told to expect a recovery of over a month. His in-ring return is unclear.

One Response

  1. Stezton says:
    September 30, 2024 at 8:37 pm

    Dang. That’s scary. Wishes on a speedy recovery.

