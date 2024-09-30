Ilja Dragunov Out 6-9 Months With Torn ACL

Ilja Dragunov is going to be on the sidelines until deep into 2025.

During the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that “The Mad Dragon” suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL while wrestling GUNTHER at a WWE live event in Columbus, GA. last weekend.

Joe Tessitore announced during the broadcast that Dragunov is expected to be out of action for anywhere from six to nine months.

BREAKING: @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR sustained an injury during a match with @Gunther_AUT this past weekend. He is expected to be out 6-9 months. We wish Dragunov a speedy recovery. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vAfNCzd6KK — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024

